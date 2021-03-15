‘Overwhelming response’ causes Fulton to wrap $18M rental assistance apps

Early numbers from the county show that at least 10,000 people have applied.

But more help might be on the way. Congress last week passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which is set to help everyone from local governments to anti-poverty programs across the nation. Fulton is poised to receive Georgia’s largest local allocation at $206 million, but leaders have not yet decided how to allocate the money.

But those looking to apply for rental assistance before 5 p.m. Friday can submit their application online at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp or in person at the Fulton County Government Center’s Information Desk, 141 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta. Though the program won’t be accepting new applications, existing applicants can ring the call center at 833-716-2223 to speak to a live agent about their application Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Applicants can also contact the county via email at rentpay@fultoncountyga.gov.