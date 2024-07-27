Crime & Public Safety

Plane crash kills 7, including 3 in Gospel Music Hall of Fame group The Nelons, corrections chair Haynie

Seven people, including three members of Atlanta-based family gospel group The Nelons and Georgia Department of Corrections Board chairman Larry Haynie, died in a plane crash Friday afternoon in Wyoming, according to Channel 2 Action News. Haynie was piloting the plane, a Pilatus PC-12/47E.

In addition to the three members of The Nelons, a family member who was accompanying them and their assistant also were killed. Haynie’s wife, Melissa Haynie, was also killed when the plane crashed in Wyoming around 3 p.m. EST.

There were no survivors, Gaither Management Group, who managed the gospel singers, confirmed to WSB-TV.

The Nelons members Jason Clark and Kelly Nelon Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, were killed according to another daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, who served as the fourth member of the group.

Amber Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, and the group’s assistant, Melodi Hodges, also died in the crash.

The Nelons were on their way to Alaska to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise.

Gov. Brian Kemp shared a note asking the community to pray for those who died. He also recognized the contributions of Larry Haynie.

“As chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board and through a career of valued service in public safety, Larry’s impact on our state will not be forgotten,” Kemp wrote. “We will continue to hold his memory and that enduring commitment to his fellow Georgians in our hearts and memories.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident and expected to be on the scene Saturday, a representative said. The NTSB said the crash occurred at a remote location and that after initial documentation and examination, the plane will be taken to a facility for further evaluation.

