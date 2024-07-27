Gospel fans, industry remember the Nelons

In the wake of the deaths, Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb also expressed his condolences to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“The Nelons were my friends whom I’ve known for many years. I have many fond memories of our times together. It’s hard to put into words at a time like this. They were loved by many and made a huge impact worldwide through their music and personalities,” Crabb said. “Pray for strength for Autumn and her husband Jamie, who are expecting their first child, and Nathan’s family as well, as they navigate the coming days.”

Daywind Music Group president Ed Leonard, whose label represent the Nelons, said the family “lived what they sang about every day.”

“The Nelons made their mark on Gospel, Americana, and even bluegrass music, being recognized time and time again for their excellence and at the highest levels of Christian and Gospel music through their multiple Hall of Fame inductions and Dove awards,” Leonard said in a statement. “Their family harmony was unmatched, and no one worked harder at spreading the Gospel through music.”

Fans of the Nelons also mourned the family, expressing their condolences on social media.

“I’ll betcha Mr. Rex Nelon met them at The Gate,” said one commenter.

“The Southern Gospel community suffered a huge loss yesterday,” said another.

The Nelons were founded in the seventies by Rex Nelon, Kelly Nelon Clark’s father, who died in 2000. The group was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and has garnered six Gospel Music Association Dove Awards — the latest for their song, “If God Pulled Back The Curtain” in 2021.

The Nelons were prolific tour musicians, performing more than 150 concerts annually, according to the group’s website. Kelly, Jason and Amber were on their way to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise in Alaska, a gospel-themed cruise headlined by several musicians. The Nelons were scheduled to perform in Carrollton on Aug. 4.

The crash occurred at about 1:00 p.m. in Campbell County, Wyoming, north of Gillette and about 250 miles north of Cheyenne, according to the Associated Press.

Others aboard the plane include Nelon Kistler’s husband, Nathan Kistler, and family friend Melodi Hodges. The plane was piloted by Georgia Department of Corrections Board chairman Larry Haynie, who also died in the crash along with his wife, Melissa Haynie.

The aircraft was identified by the National Transportation Safety Board as a single engine turboprop Pilatus PC-12/47E. A spokesperson for the agency said a preliminary report should be released within 30 days, while a more detailed final report on the crash could take up to two years to complete.