Ossoff pushes bill to help renters build credit to buy homes

“Georgia families urgently need more affordable housing. That’s why I’m introducing this new legislation that will help families build credit as renters and better position them to become homeowners,” Ossoff said in a statement.

Ossoff leaned on state Rep. Yasmin Neal (D-Morrow) to help him craft the bill. She said the two shared common goals, including increasing affordable housing supply in the state.

“What we’ve found is a lot of renters are not being able to benefit the way they should from their positive rental payments,” she said in an interview. “Because it’s in the risk assessment, it ensures that all of us are able to benefit from increasing our credit rating and then being able to use that to get a mortgage.”

Explore Housing access top of mind for Clayton voters

In 2015, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a report finding one in 10 people in the U.S., or 26 million adults, don’t have a credit record with one of the three major credit reporting companies: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. About 19 million Americans have a credit record but no score. A lack of credit history or low credit score impedes people applying for lower interest rate loans and mortgages.

Major credit bureaus don’t gather rental payments data unless a landlord offers tenants a rent reporting service. Residents can sign up for a rent reporting platform themselves, but most of them charge fees.

A favorable rent history can help first-time homebuyers qualify for a home. For instance, Fannie Mae allows lenders to analyze bank records to see if recurring rental payments of at least $300 have been made over 12 consecutive months to help applicants qualify. That’s providing the lenders have an applicant’s permission to run the search. Fannie Mae had previously found that fewer than 5% of renters have their rent payment history reported to a credit bureau.

Ossoff’s latest legislative push on affordable housing comes on the back of several other measures he backed, and in an election year where affordable housing has become a burning campaign issue across the country and in Georgia.

In April, he helped secure $2 million in federal funding for the Browns Mill Village, an Atlanta Habitat for Humanity housing development in Southside Atlanta. He secured an additional $500,000 in federal funds in May for Southern Crescent Habitat’s development Hannah Springs, in the city of Lovejoy in Clayton County.

The senator held a U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee Hearing in Roswell in March to hear from renters about deplorable conditions in some Georgia apartment complexes, where residents had to live with violent crime, rodents and mold.

Ossoff launched an investigation after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution series “Dangerous Dwellings” exposed neglect at several Atlanta apartment buildings, including the infamous Forest Cove complex in the city’s southeast.