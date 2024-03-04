Ossoff hears testimony on lax oversight of unsafe apartments

Ossoff’s probe was sparked in part by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution six-part investigative series, “Dangerous Dwellings,” which pulled back the curtain on unsafe living conditions at several Atlanta apartment complexes, including the now-shuttered Forest Cove in Atlanta.

Cancer survivor and tenant advocate Miracle Fletcher, a former resident of Trestletree Village apartments in Atlanta, was among those who spoke at the hearing, held in Roswell City Hall.

She said poor plumbing at the building meant raw sewage contaminated her unit.

Fletcher, driven to tears as she testified, said a foul odor permeated throughout her home. She described a time when her daughter was taking a shower and raw sewage bubbled up and coated her feet.

“It was humiliating,” Fletcher said. “I felt degraded. It felt as if my quality of life or my daughter’s life … it didn’t matter.”

When Fletcher organized a tenant association, she said the property managers retaliated against her by accusing her of lease violations.

Latysha Odom, a mother of four children who lives at Heritage Apartments in Griffin, and DeAnnna Hines, who lives in Southwood Apartments in Marrow, testified after Fletcher. They described terrible conditions in their homes, including crumbling ceilings and floors, and rat and roach infestations.

“I can’t leave any food out, even to fix our plates, because if I do, there’ll be roaches in our food,” Odam said. “If I fix anything to drink, we have to cover our cups and cans with a book or something heavy otherwise bugs will get into our drinks.”

The witnesses said property managers and maintenance staff continually failed to fix the problems.

The Senate Human Rights Subcommittee, which Ossoff chairs, uncovered other horror stories in dozens of interviews with tenants, landlords, maintenance staff, housing attorneys and policy experts, the senator said.

Ossoff said the committee had heard from one tenant that their child had fallen through a collapsed floor, and another whose child was bitten by a rat. Others described fires, violent assaults, shootings, and kids sickened by mold.

“What we found thus far is that too often landlords and large property owners and managers are securing and receiving massive federal subsidies while subjecting vulnerable families and children to dangerously unsafe and unsanitary living conditions,” Ossoff said.

He said some neglected properties had passed HUD inspections.

According to tenants’ rights attorney Esther Graff-Radford, HUD failed to follow up with another inspection at some troubled apartment buildings and there was “very little meaningful enforcement” when tenants complained.

“When HUD or the [Georgia] Department of Community Affairs inspect they either are missing the worst issues in occupied units or they simply take the landlord’s word for it that issues have been repaired,” she testified.

Ossoff said HUD has enforcement tools to hold accountable thousands of landlords and private property owners and managers.

“It takes far too long to identify bad actors and hold them accountable,” he said.