North Fulton traffic: Here’s what may affect your drive this week

There are several events that may affect how you get around North Fulton this week, and some opportunities to voice your opinions on future developments.
Beware of closures in Sandy Springs, Milton, Roswell, Mountain Park and Alpharetta.
There will be delays in Milton on Thursday and Friday along Hopewell Road between Bethany Bend and Bethany Way, according to a post from the city. Crews will begin installing a pipe across Hopewell about 7 a.m. each day as part of a $3.8 million taxpayer project. Hopewell will be down to one lane during the day, with flaggers controlling traffic.
On Friday between 1 and 3 p.m. in Sandy Springs, the city posted to expect delays because crews are planning to remove two hazardous trees: one at 5871 Glenridge Drive and the other near Powers Ferry Dupree roads.
The massive Ga. 400 Century City Tour bicycle ride is being held Saturday, though it won’t take place on Ga. 400. It is a fundraiser for Emory Cardiology Heart and Vascular Center. In Milton, the city posted, the following roads will be affected Batesville, Freemanville, Birmingham Highway, Heritage Walk and Crabapple along with Bethany and Mayfield. Riders will also go through Cumming, Alpharetta, Mountain Park and Roswell.
And for those who want to speak up about traffic, there are plenty of chances.
Fairway Social, at 240 S. Main St. in Alpharetta, is hosting a planning session Wednesday to discuss the future of South Main Street south of Old Milton Parkway. The city posted it wants to turn the area into a “vibrant, walkable place where people want to be.” Learn more about that process at https://bit.ly/3OdzyQf.
The city of Sandy Springs is hosting a public meeting Thursday “as it continues the process of identifying improvements to enhance the long-term safety of Roswell Road,” according to the city’s Facebook page. That includes the section of Roswell Road between between Hammond and Cliftwood drives. The area sees many left-turn and driveway crashes, according to the city. Many residents on Hammond have been left in the lurch but the city’s slow progress of the widening roadwork.
The meeting will be at Sandy Springs City Hal, Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, at 6 p.m.
