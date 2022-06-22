North Fulton traffic: Here’s what may affect your drive this week

And for those who want to speak up about traffic, there are plenty of chances.

Fairway Social, at 240 S. Main St. in Alpharetta, is hosting a planning session Wednesday to discuss the future of South Main Street south of Old Milton Parkway. The city posted it wants to turn the area into a “vibrant, walkable place where people want to be.” Learn more about that process at https://bit.ly/3OdzyQf.

The city of Sandy Springs is hosting a public meeting Thursday “as it continues the process of identifying improvements to enhance the long-term safety of Roswell Road,” according to the city’s Facebook page. That includes the section of Roswell Road between between Hammond and Cliftwood drives. The area sees many left-turn and driveway crashes, according to the city. Many residents on Hammond have been left in the lurch but the city’s slow progress of the widening roadwork.

The meeting will be at Sandy Springs City Hal, Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, at 6 p.m.