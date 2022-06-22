ajc logo
X

North Fulton traffic: Here’s what may affect your drive this week

(Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
(Google Maps)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

There are several events that may affect how you get around North Fulton this week, and some opportunities to voice your opinions on future developments.

Beware of closures in Sandy Springs, Milton, Roswell, Mountain Park and Alpharetta.

There will be delays in Milton on Thursday and Friday along Hopewell Road between Bethany Bend and Bethany Way, according to a post from the city. Crews will begin installing a pipe across Hopewell about 7 a.m. each day as part of a $3.8 million taxpayer project. Hopewell will be down to one lane during the day, with flaggers controlling traffic.

On Friday between 1 and 3 p.m. in Sandy Springs, the city posted to expect delays because crews are planning to remove two hazardous trees: one at 5871 Glenridge Drive and the other near Powers Ferry Dupree roads.

ExploreSandy Springs approves nearly $3 million for next phase of Hammond Drive widening

The massive Ga. 400 Century City Tour bicycle ride is being held Saturday, though it won’t take place on Ga. 400. It is a fundraiser for Emory Cardiology Heart and Vascular Center. In Milton, the city posted, the following roads will be affected Batesville, Freemanville, Birmingham Highway, Heritage Walk and Crabapple along with Bethany and Mayfield. Riders will also go through Cumming, Alpharetta, Mountain Park and Roswell.

And for those who want to speak up about traffic, there are plenty of chances.

Fairway Social, at 240 S. Main St. in Alpharetta, is hosting a planning session Wednesday to discuss the future of South Main Street south of Old Milton Parkway. The city posted it wants to turn the area into a “vibrant, walkable place where people want to be.” Learn more about that process at https://bit.ly/3OdzyQf.

The city of Sandy Springs is hosting a public meeting Thursday “as it continues the process of identifying improvements to enhance the long-term safety of Roswell Road,” according to the city’s Facebook page. That includes the section of Roswell Road between between Hammond and Cliftwood drives. The area sees many left-turn and driveway crashes, according to the city. Many residents on Hammond have been left in the lurch but the city’s slow progress of the widening roadwork.

The meeting will be at Sandy Springs City Hal, Studio Theatre, 1 Galambos Way, at 6 p.m.

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Combined ShapeCaption
Founder of food bank says pantry is desperate for food

Credit: WSBTV Videos

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.5h ago
UPDATE: Man arrested in shooting investigation that shut down Buckhead street
10m ago
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
Former State Farm campus in Johns Creek could see Avalon-style redo
16h ago
Former State Farm campus in Johns Creek could see Avalon-style redo
16h ago
Georgia Supreme Court tosses Harris’ murder conviction in hot car case
3h ago
The Latest
Atlanta passed its budget for the next year. Here’s where your tax dollars will go.
5h ago
Development firm owner wins in Henry Democratic commission runoff
6h ago
Trial of suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill pushed back
21h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top