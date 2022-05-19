Sandy Springs approves nearly $3 million for next phase of Hammond Drive widening

Sandy Springs has approved $2.9 million in additional funds to the design firm working on the widening of Hammond Drive.
City Council approved the funds to Gresham Smith planning firm during a Tuesday meeting. The firm will complete its work on the first phase of the project including full design and final property acquisition and construction plans.
Sandy Springs first contracted with Gresham Smith for the project in 2018 and had paid the firm a total of $515,000 for preliminary designs, traffic studies, topography surveys and more work.
The new monies to the planning firm will be provided from the 2021 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, according to the city.
Sandy Springs plans to widen Hammond Drive from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive and continue the widening over to Barfield Road and Ga. 400. On Hammond, designs add a lane in each direction with more at Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive.
The first phase of the project work extends from Hammond Drive at Boylston Drive to Hammond at Glenridge Drive.
The changes would affect nine streets and include sidewalks, greenspace and roundabouts at Hilderbrand Drive and Lorell Terrace; and a pedestrian underpass with multi-use paths at Kayron Drive.
Sandy Springs estimates construction will begin in two to three years but crews have already started to demolish houses and clear properties.
At least 30 homeowners have voluntarily sold their homes for the project. The city still needs to acquire a handful of properties which could be taken through eminent domain. Officials are in negotiations with those property owners.
