Sandy Springs approves nearly $3 million for next phase of Hammond Drive widening

The first phase of the project work extends from Hammond Drive at Boylston Drive to Hammond at Glenridge Drive.

The changes would affect nine streets and include sidewalks, greenspace and roundabouts at Hilderbrand Drive and Lorell Terrace; and a pedestrian underpass with multi-use paths at Kayron Drive.

Sandy Springs estimates construction will begin in two to three years but crews have already started to demolish houses and clear properties.

At least 30 homeowners have voluntarily sold their homes for the project. The city still needs to acquire a handful of properties which could be taken through eminent domain. Officials are in negotiations with those property owners.