North Fulton cities readying for Fourth of July festivities

By
33 minutes ago

North Fulton cities are preparing for Independence Day celebrations and fireworks shows.

Sandy Springs will host its 11th annual Stars and Stripes celebration on July 4 at City Springs. Shuttle service will be offered from Lake Forest Elementary School to City Springs starting at 4 p.m.

Festivities will be underway when food trucks open at 6 p.m. Attendees can also bring their own picnic food or meals from nearby restaurants, a statement said.

Tents and personal sparklers are not allowed.

Live music by A-Town A-List begins at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Roswell

Roswell’s fourth annual celebration of Independence Day will take place at Roswell Area Park at 6 p.m. Similar to Sandy Springs, there will be food trucks and live music starting at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“We have something for everyone: amazing music, great food, and fun for the whole family.” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.

Alpharetta

Alpharetta’s event will be held at Wills Park. Chairs, blankets and picnic baskets filled with your own snacks are welcome. Concession stands will be open at the pool from 7-9 p.m. and the equestrian center from 5-9 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek’s celebration of the holiday will take place July 3 at Newtown Park with live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

Milton

Milton does not have fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Instead, the city hold an annual Walking Parade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event starts at the Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road. The city encourages the public to dress up in the holiday colors of red, white and blue and walk along the route. For more information email emily.salerno@miltonga.gov.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

