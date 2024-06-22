North Fulton cities readying for Fourth of July festivities

Tents and personal sparklers are not allowed.

Live music by A-Town A-List begins at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Roswell

Roswell’s fourth annual celebration of Independence Day will take place at Roswell Area Park at 6 p.m. Similar to Sandy Springs, there will be food trucks and live music starting at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

“We have something for everyone: amazing music, great food, and fun for the whole family.” Mayor Kurt Wilson said in a statement.

Alpharetta

Alpharetta’s event will be held at Wills Park. Chairs, blankets and picnic baskets filled with your own snacks are welcome. Concession stands will be open at the pool from 7-9 p.m. and the equestrian center from 5-9 p.m.

The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Johns Creek

Johns Creek’s celebration of the holiday will take place July 3 at Newtown Park with live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

Milton

Milton does not have fireworks to celebrate the holiday. Instead, the city hold an annual Walking Parade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event starts at the Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road. The city encourages the public to dress up in the holiday colors of red, white and blue and walk along the route. For more information email emily.salerno@miltonga.gov.