Norcross officials to hold cookout with residents

City Council will host its first Cookout with Council event at 3 p.m. at the Thrasher Park Pavillion. Guests will be able to learn about what’s going on in their community and share their vision for the future of the Gwinnett city with Mayor Craig Newton and council members.

“There are so many families that go to Thrasher Park on the weekends,” said Councilmember Andrew Hixson. “It might be an opportunity for us to engage people that typically wouldn’t be engaged ... for us to go to them and to hear some of their feedback.”