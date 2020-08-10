Breaking News

Dunwoody mayor, new DeKalb schools chief to discuss back-to-school plans

The discussion will be broadcast virtually.
Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody | 1 hour ago
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dunwoody’s mayor is set to join the new DeKalb County School District superintendent this week to answer questions from the community about the pandemic and what families should know before the new school year begins.

Mayor Lynn Deutsch and Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris will appear over Zoom and Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 for the “virtual meet and greet.”

Deutsch and Watson-Harris will discuss topics including back-to-school plans, virtual learning and school safety protocols. Residents can submit questions ahead of time by emailing communications@dunwoodyga.gov.

The new school year in DeKalb was set to begin Aug. 3, but the Board of Education delayed the first day of classes until Monday, Aug. 17. DeKalb and several other metro Atlanta districts plan to begin the school year virtually, with teachers and students checking in remotely.

Earlier this summer, the district developed plans for whether school will start fully in classrooms, in a hybrid model or fully closed. Officials used a survey to ask students, parents and employees how they preferred to see schools reopen.

Watson-Harris took over as superintendent on July 1, the district’s sixth superintendent in 10 years. She previously served as the first deputy chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

