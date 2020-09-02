New federal eviction ban could have far-reaching impacts in metro Atlanta

Have lost “substantial” income during the pandemic;

Expect to make no more than $99,000 in 2020 or qualified to receive a stimulus check;

Are making their “best efforts” to make partial rent payments and get government assistance;

And that an eviction would force them into homelessness.

According to the CDC’s agency order, criminal penalties could be imposed on landlords who violate the ban.

The new rules “do not wipe away the rent burden” for tenants, said Michael Lucas with the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Fund. When the moratorium expires, those protected under the guidelines will still have to make rental payments they missed, the CDC said.

Lucas added during the forum that eviction moratoriums “really buy us time to get this right.” He and other housing advocates called for more direct housing assistance for renters, since the CDC’s new order does not come with additional federal funds to help people stay in their homes.

“The flood is just building up stronger behind the dam,” Lucas said. “The courts will have an even more unimaginable tsunami coming in 2021.”

The Atlanta Apartment Association is also pushing for more direct rental relief for tenants.

“If you happen to have a property that is experiencing a large amount of tenants not paying their rent, then you yourself are in a financial burden,” said Stephen Davis, the director of government affairs for the association.

Davis mentioned the city of Atlanta’s new $22 million rental relief program, which will be administered by United Way of Greater Atlanta, as an example of what local governments can do to help residents.

Thousands of evictions have been filed in metro Atlanta since the pandemic began, though most cases have sat idle since courts shut down and put eviction hearings on hold. Last month, courts in metro Atlanta began resuming some eviction cases, beginning with those filed before the pandemic.

It’s still unclear exactly how local courts will handle the new federal order, and how it will affect pending cases. Kirk said she plans to discuss the order with a council of other Georgia magistrate judges to come up with a plan.

“We have until Friday,” she said, which is when the order is expected to go into effect.

In the meantime, Cobb County’s Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his court has temporarily put a hold on eviction hearings that concern non-payment of rent, pending a “thorough review” of the 37-page CDC document.

“As the order requires tenants to keep paying rent and actively seek rental assistance, we will continue to find ways to bring landlords, tenants, and non-profits together to facilitate settlements that will keep tenants in their homes and see that landlords are paid,” Murphy said Wednesday.

The moratorium is broader than an earlier eviction ban passed by Congress in March as part of a massive economic rescue package, which only applied to federally financed rental units and recently expired.