Trump banning coronavirus-related evictions through 2020

Eviction moratoriums “facilitate self-isolation by people who become ill or who are at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 due to an underlying medical condition,” the order said. “They also allow State and local authorities to more easily implement stay-at-home and social distancing directives to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19.

“Furthermore, housing stability helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk to COVID-19,” the order said. “The ability of these settings to adhere to best practices, such as social distancing and other infection control measures, decreases as populations increase. Unsheltered homelessness also increases the risk that individuals will experience severe illness from COVID-19.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, according to Politico, told a House coronavirus subcommittee on Tuesday the action will affect up to 40 million renters. The earlier eviction ban, passed by Congress in March as part of a massive economic rescue package, applied to federally financed rental units and protected about a quarter of the nation’s tenants.

The new ban covers tenants who certify they have lost “substantial” income; expect to make no more than $99,000 in 2020 or received a stimulus check; and they are making their “best efforts” to pay as much of their rent as they can.

Housing advocates cheered the news while reiterating their call for future rental assistance after the end of the year.

If the eviction moratorium is in place through the end of the year, the first order of business for the new administration & congress must be immediate passage of rent cancellation for those months or there will be mass evictions & foreclosures again when folks can’t pay. — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) September 1, 2020

important point to share with anyone at risk for eviction that this moratorium isn’t automatic and requires you to sign and deliver a declaration to your landlord https://t.co/imKKr2ZbEw — internet h*ppo (@InternetHippo) September 1, 2020

Diane Yentel, the president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, described the new eviction policy to The Washington Post as “long overdue and badly needed.”

But, she added: “This action delays but does not prevent evictions. Congress and the White House must get back to work on negotiations to enact a COVID-19 relief bill with at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance.”

This new eviction moratorium is big deal for a couple of reasons.



It applies to all properties, not just those w/government backing if renter meets a few qualifications, including

-having income of less than $99k

-expects to become homeless if evicted. #eviction https://t.co/4QMYJbxRXR — Renae Merle (@renaemerle) September 1, 2020

“We are disappointed the administration has chosen to enact a federal eviction moratorium without the existence of dedicated, long-term funding for rental and unemployment assistance,” said Doug Bibby, president of the National Multifamily Housing Council.

@realDonaldTrump destroying landlords businesses through eviction moratorium is a shameful act of liberals & overreaching politicians. Many tenants have sufficient income but simply refuse to pay rent because they know they can get away with it. — Stacey Powell (@staceypowell) September 2, 2020

“An eviction moratorium will ultimately harm the very people it aims to help by making it impossible for housing providers, particularly small owners, to meet their financial obligations and continue to provide shelter to their residents,” Bibby said.