New dine-in movie theater opens at Midtown’s Colony Square

A new dine-in movie theater opened last week at Colony Square, the mixed-used Midtown landmark in the midst of a multimillion-dollar renovation.
The nine-screen theater is IPIC Theaters’ first Georgia location, the company announced. IPIC said it is a “pioneer of the dine-in theater concept,” with meals and drinks served to patrons at their seats in the theater. A full menu is available online.
The auditoriums have between 18 and 72 seats. The pod-style seating layout reduces capacity by 25% to 60% compared to traditional theaters, the company said, allowing for distance between guests as they eat and watch movies. According to IPIC’s website, guests are required to wear a mask while in the theater, except for the “limited time period” while eating and drinking.
“Wonder Woman 1984,” “News of the World” and “Promising Young Woman” are set to open at the theater starting on Christmas.
“Whether you’re looking for a night out, a mid-day break or a new family tradition, we look forward to creating a revolutionary theatrical escape for our guests,” Paul Safran, the CEO of IPIC Theaters, said in a statement.
Colony Square is several years into a $400 million renovation that will transform the mixed-use development. The project includes demolishing the former mall, adding two office buildings and creating new pedestrian paths and public plazas. Early next year, IPIC plans to open a new Italian bar and restaurant, Serena Pastificio, next to the theater.
The theater is located at 1175 Peachtree St., Suite 350 in Atlanta.