New dine-in movie theater opens at Midtown’s Colony Square

The nine-screen theater is IPIC Theaters’ first Georgia location, the company announced. IPIC said it is a “pioneer of the dine-in theater concept,” with meals and drinks served to patrons at their seats in the theater. A full menu is available online.

The auditoriums have between 18 and 72 seats. The pod-style seating layout reduces capacity by 25% to 60% compared to traditional theaters, the company said, allowing for distance between guests as they eat and watch movies. According to IPIC’s website, guests are required to wear a mask while in the theater, except for the “limited time period” while eating and drinking.