New DeKalb ethics board holds first meeting, selects leaders

The board did vote to set a regular schedule for future meetings (6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month) and to post a job listing for a new administrator position required by last year’s legislation.

They also elected leaders.

The chairman of the new ethics board will be Lonnie Edwards Sr., who had a 33-year career with the DeKalb County School District before retiring as an assistant superintendent. He also spent time with Clark Atlanta University and the Georgia Department of Education and currently works as a consultant.

“I look forward to working together with this dedicated group of citizens to continue creating a county that we can all be proud of,” Edwards said.

David Moskowitz, an attorney with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, was chosen as vice chair.

Other board members include Nadine Ali; Ambreen Delawalla; Eric Maurer; Candace Rogers; and Rosa Waymon. Michelle Long Spears and Candace Walker are alternates.