First meeting scheduled for new DeKalb County ethics board

The board could, however, decide how to fill a new “ethics administrator” position now mandated by law.

The person chosen for that role will be responsible for collecting and documenting all complaints before passing them along to the ethics board. The board would then decide if complaints merit a full-fledged investigation and, if so, hand them over to Kalberman.

The administrator position was included in last year’s legislation to address some folks’ concerns about checks and balances within the ethics office.

Kalberman said Tuesday that she plans to recommend that an existing administrative assistant take on the new duties. The decision, though, lies with the ethics board.