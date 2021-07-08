New DeKalb elections board selects leaders

Dele Lowman Smith, a Democratic appointee starting her second two-year term on the board, was chosen as chair. Nancy Jester, a Republican appointee and former county commissioner, will serve as vice chair of the five-member board.

Historically, local election boards have drawn little attention. But the country’s divisive political environment, false assertions of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and Georgia’s new voting law have put them firmly in the spotlight.