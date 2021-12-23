AJC EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta Beltline hits $300M funding milestone, on track to finish trail by 2030

Higgs said 2021 was an important year for the Beltline in large part because of the “Special Service District” tax the city approved in March.

Caption Matt Tam rides along the Beltline with his dog Olive near Edgewood on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Caption Matt Tam rides along the Beltline with his dog Olive near Edgewood on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

The tax hike applies to commercial and multifamily property owners located in the Atlanta Beltline Planning Area, a zone that includes the Beltline Tax Allocation District and properties within a half-mile on either side of the trail, including areas that aren’t yet paved.

A property appraised at $1 million pays an additional $800 per year; the Beltline estimates it will bring in $100 million dollars in tax revenue to fund trail construction.

Some local business groups spoke out against the plan, saying it will negatively affect small businesses already strained by the pandemic. But Beltline officials argued it was critical to complete the path on time.

The Beltline has received over $12 million in additional federal funding, and expects to bring in $100 million from the Beltline Tax Allocation District for path construction. The full cost of the trail is estimated at $350 million; Higgs said the Beltline plans to pursue state and federal dollars to close the final funding gap.

The agency also plans to continue its strategy of acquiring land around the path to dedicate to affordable housing and mixed-use development. The Beltline recently tripled its land holdings, and now owns 67 acres.