Need a mask? This city is mailing out 21,000 to residents for free

Visitors at the Fulton County Government Center in downtown Atlanta on June 29. (REBECCA WRIGHT FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)
DeKalb County | 48 minutes ago
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Officials in the city of Tucker have gotten their hands on 21,000 masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and they plan to ship them out to residents.

The city of 36,000 in northern DeKalb County has already distributed about 13,000 face coverings to residents, businesses and health care facilities.

“In our previous mask giveaways, we drew huge crowds and long lines, something we are trying to avoid this time around,” Assistant City Manager John McHenry said in a statement. “This time we are excited to allow folks to register from the comfort of their homes and a few days later their masks will arrive in their mailboxes.”

Tucker residents can request masks by filling out a simple online form or by emailing their contact information to masks@tuckerga.gov. They can also call 678-597-9040 to speak with someone from the city.

Residents can choose between a medical-grade KN95 mask or a disposable, non-medical mask.

Tucker does not have a mask mandate requiring residents to wear face coverings, but its leaders have strongly urged residents to do so, starting a #maskmovement campaign online and on social media.

