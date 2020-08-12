Need a mask? This city is mailing out 21,000 to residents for free

The city of 36,000 in northern DeKalb County has already distributed about 13,000 face coverings to residents, businesses and health care facilities.

“In our previous mask giveaways, we drew huge crowds and long lines, something we are trying to avoid this time around,” Assistant City Manager John McHenry said in a statement. “This time we are excited to allow folks to register from the comfort of their homes and a few days later their masks will arrive in their mailboxes.”