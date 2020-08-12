Breaking News

Kroger in DeKalb County reopens after being demolished, replaced

The store was demolished and replaced, a $25 million investment, the company said.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Kroger in DeKalb County is set to reopen Wednesday after it was demolished and rebuilt.

The grocery store located in Embry Village was torn down earlier this year before Kroger spent $25 million to replace the 114,000-square-foot supermarket, the company said. It now features more grocery items, a Starbucks, an expanded deli and grocery pickup. It will also still have the traditional floral, produce, bakery, meat, seafood and pharmacy departments.

The Kroger is located at 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road, near Doraville and just a few miles from Buford Highway.

The supermarket includes a new mural by local graffiti artist Mr. Totem that “depicts the Buford Highway Corridor through a continuous sense of motion, like the road itself. The diversity of people, cultures and transit is subtly showcased against the backdrop of the Atlanta skyline and neighborhood buildings,” Kroger said in a statement.

It opens at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

