Kroger in DeKalb County reopens after being demolished, replaced

The grocery store located in Embry Village was torn down earlier this year before Kroger spent $25 million to replace the 114,000-square-foot supermarket, the company said. It now features more grocery items, a Starbucks, an expanded deli and grocery pickup. It will also still have the traditional floral, produce, bakery, meat, seafood and pharmacy departments.

The Kroger is located at 3559 Chamblee Tucker Road, near Doraville and just a few miles from Buford Highway.