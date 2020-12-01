Nearly 300 new apartments planned for Atlanta’s Westside

A new apartment community with almost 300 units is slated for Atlanta’s Westside, another sign of the development boom hitting the area.
Plans for the complex, located off Northwest Drive in the Monroe Heights neighborhood, call for several buildings with a total of 286 apartments on a 25-acre plot, according to developers from the Atlanta-based Novare Group.
It will also include a club house and fitness center, a pool, outdoor grills and a pet park, as well as access to Proctor Creek, which is on the western edge of the property.
“The Proctor Creek Trail will run along the western side of the property and will be the ultimate amenity, providing bike and foot access to Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry and the Atlanta Beltline,” Jim Borders, president and CEO of the Novare Group, said in a statement.
Developers are targeting “workforce renters,” with one-bedroom units averaging $1,200 per month, and two-bedrooms going for about $1,550, according to zoning documents filed with the city earlier this year. That’s slightly less expensive than other luxury apartment complexes that recently cropped up around the Westside.
The new complex, which will be located just inside I-285, hopes to attract working singles, young couples, empty-nesters and seniors.
Novare bought the land for $1.8 million in 2016, according to Fulton County property records. The firm is known for building high-rise condo and apartment towers like Twelve Midtown Residences, Twelve Centennial Park and The Atlantic.
Developers are awaiting a few small zoning modifications before construction starts next year.