Office markets in Atlanta and across the country are in a precarious position, slowly recovering from the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

But just as brokers, analysts and corporate landlords begin to see leasing activity rebound, the fast-developing trade war threatens to overturn the market once again. Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles, preparing for any potential spillover effects.

Industry experts say it’s too soon to see any tangible effects tariffs may have on the office market — there are other earlier indicators such as consumer spending and stock prices. But the overall economic uncertainty spurred by global trade disruptions has office experts on edge.

“We had finally hit positive momentum,” Lonnie Hendry, chief product officer at data firm Trepp, said about the nation’s office market, during an April 30 webinar about potential tariff impacts on commercial real estate. “ … But if this (trade war) is prolonged and we go into an economic shutdown and if there starts being layoffs, you could see some real deceleration in the office market.”

Atlanta has grappled with record-high office vacancy rates since the 2020 pandemic, peaking at the end of 2024 with nearly 33% of all office square footage either being unleased or available to rent, according to real estate services firm CBRE. That figure ticked down roughly half a percent during the first quarter and has brokers optimistic the worst days are behind them, especially since leasing activity has steadily increased and return-to-office mandates have gained traction.