Breaking: Tennessee earthquake rattles homes in metro Atlanta
4.1 magnitude Tennessee earthquake rattles homes in metro Atlanta

The earthquake felt Saturday morning originated in Greenback, Tennessee.

The earthquake felt Saturday morning originated in Greenback, Tennessee.
If you felt your house in North Georgia shake this morning, you’re not going crazy.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake that originated in Greenback, Tennessee, was felt all the way into metro Atlanta. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake occurred at 9:04 a.m. EST.

Greenback is about 40 miles from Knoxville and about 100 miles from Chattanooga.

The earthquake was felt in homes across metro Atlanta, with several locals taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their experiences.

Officials in Gilmer County, near the Tennessee border, are advising residents to avoid placing breakable items above shoulder height for the time being.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

An aerial photo shows some of the homes in Buckhead nestled in trees against part of the Atlanta skyline. Atlanta has adopted a goal of 50% canopy coverage, but the city’s tree cover has been short of that mark for years. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2021)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A classic MARTA train arrived on the left while people were touring one of the new MARTA trains on the right at Lindbergh station during the unveiling of these trains on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

