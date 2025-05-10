4.1 magnitude Tennessee earthquake rattles homes in metro Atlanta

If you felt your house in North Georgia shake this morning, you’re not going crazy.
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake that originated in Greenback, Tennessee, was felt all the way into metro Atlanta. The United States Geological Survey confirmed the quake occurred at 9:04 a.m. EST.
Greenback is about 40 miles from Knoxville and about 100 miles from Chattanooga.
The earthquake was felt in homes across metro Atlanta, with several locals taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their experiences.
Officials in Gilmer County, near the Tennessee border, are advising residents to avoid placing breakable items above shoulder height for the time being.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
