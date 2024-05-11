‘Mother’s Day forecast looks great’ with plenty of sun

Forecasters say expect a warm Mother’s Day.

Morning lows will still be slightly below the 60 degree average, but warmer than they were Saturday morning. There are some clouds on the radar for the morning hours, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Partly cloudy skies are expected through the afternoon, though Deon said there will be plenty of sunshine. Atlanta will reach a high of 80 degrees by around 5 p.m.

“Our Mother’s Day forecast looks great for any brunch or dinner plans. We’ll keep the sunshine going,” she stated.

If you’re looking to celebrate your mom and take her out to brunch, several metro Atlanta restaurants are offering special menus, buffets and free items. Other businesses, like the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta and the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, are hosting events.

Rain will return on Monday and storms are expected to stick around through at least Tuesday, Deon said. There is a 40% and 70% chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Morning lows are back in the 60s by Monday and highs will sit in the mid to high 70s through the week.

