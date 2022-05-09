More than 12,000 early votes cast so far in Cobb

With a contentious GOP gubernatorial primary at the top of the ballot, Republican turnout is significantly higher than that of Democrats in early returns, with 7,350 in-person Republican ballots cast to just 4,646 Democratic ones as of Saturday, May 7, according to the Cobb elections office.

So far, 912 absentee ballots have been accepted out of 6,142 requested. Fewer than 200 have cast non-partisan ballots in early voting.