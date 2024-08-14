Breaking: Atlanta police, federal agents at scene of apparent arson at construction site
WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

More humidity building, afternoon staying hot with slight rain chance

By
15 minutes ago

It’s a little more humid in metro Atlanta on Wednesday.

It feels a little warmer this morning, too. Temperatures are in the mid 70s to start the day. By the afternoon, temps will top out around 90 degrees in the city.

We also have a slight chance, just 20%, for some showers today.

“Overall, though, rain chances are going to stay low,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Over the next couple of days, that will change.”

More widespread rain and some storms are forecasted for the weekend.

On Friday, rain chances climb to 30% and then 40% on Saturday before dropping back to 30% on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay steady in the low 90s.

