Mix of sun and clouds with slight chance of rain later

We’ll have a few more clouds in the sky over metro Atlanta today, and a few of us may see some sprinkles late this afternoon.

It’s not as chilly Wednesday morning as the past few days. In fact, we’ll see a return to more seasonable temperatures today. Morning lows are in the 50s, and we’ll climb up to about 75 degrees as the day wears on. That’s right on track with average temps for this time of year.

“We’re heading for another nice afternoon today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Later today, you’ll notice a few more clouds. It will turn partly cloudy today as a weak cold front comes in.”