Mix of sun and clouds with slight chance of rain later

We’ll have a few more clouds in the sky over metro Atlanta today, and a few of us may see some sprinkles late this afternoon.
It’s not as chilly Wednesday morning as the past few days. In fact, we’ll see a return to more seasonable temperatures today. Morning lows are in the 50s, and we’ll climb up to about 75 degrees as the day wears on. That’s right on track with average temps for this time of year.
“We’re heading for another nice afternoon today,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Later today, you’ll notice a few more clouds. It will turn partly cloudy today as a weak cold front comes in.”
That front will dip down from the north and will bring a slight chance of showers to the metro around 5 p.m. But overall, there isn’t much rain in the forecast today or for the next several days.
“Each day will have some chance of a sprinkle or shower ... but overall, those rain chances isolated, if even that,” Monahan said. “There just won’t be a whole lot of rain.”
Our next best chance for rain is expected on Tuesday.
It’ll be cloudy, though. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the end of the week and into the first part of next week, and temps will gradually increase each day. By Tuesday, projected highs are in the mid 80s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
