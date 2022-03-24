Milton wants your opinion about making Crabapple golf cart-friendly

The city of Milton has opened a 15-question online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPTV) asking people their thoughts on the vehicles. The answers will inform a master plan dealing with rules around golf carts and whether the city can/should create amenities just for the vehicles, according to a city news release.

Milton City Council in summer 2020 adopted an ordinance allowing for “personal transportation vehicles” like golf carts to be driven on city streets, according to previous reporting. Other cities — including Alpharetta, Avondale Estates and Canton — have also explored the topic.