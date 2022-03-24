Milton wants your opinion about making Crabapple golf cart-friendly

For anyone who has opinions about golf carts scooting around the Crabapple neighborhood of Milton, now is your time to speak up.
The city of Milton has opened a 15-question online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPTV) asking people their thoughts on the vehicles. The answers will inform a master plan dealing with rules around golf carts and whether the city can/should create amenities just for the vehicles, according to a city news release.
Milton City Council in summer 2020 adopted an ordinance allowing for “personal transportation vehicles” like golf carts to be driven on city streets, according to previous reporting. Other cities — including Alpharetta, Avondale Estates and Canton — have also explored the topic.
The golf carts are defined as vehicles with at least four wheels that top out at 20 miles per hour and are not heavier than 1,375 pounds empty. The news release was sure to note that this doesn’t apply to power wheelchairs and all-terrain vehicles.
State law requires operators to have a valid driver’s license to operate a golf cart on a public road.
Georgia law also prohibits driving golf carts on state routes, which includes the popular Birmingham Highway and Crabapple Road that includes Ga. 372. However, Milton is looking to apply to the State and ask for crossings — but the city must first create a plan for the vehicles, and this survey is a part of that process.
Officials are looking to do the following: see which streets are suitable for golf carts, recommend parking, suggest ideal crossing sites, develop a strategy for road signs and explore the prospect of golf carts sharing multi-use paths with pedestrians and bicyclists.
Anyone with engineering questions can email the project manager Robert Dell-Ross at Robert.Dell-Ross@cityofmiltonga.us, and anyone with law enforcement questions can email the police department at PDInfo@cityofmiltonga.us.
About the Author