ajc logo
X

Milton wants your opinion about making Crabapple golf cart-friendly

(Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: cust

caption arrowCaption
(Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

For anyone who has opinions about golf carts scooting around the Crabapple neighborhood of Milton, now is your time to speak up.

The city of Milton has opened a 15-question online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPTV) asking people their thoughts on the vehicles. The answers will inform a master plan dealing with rules around golf carts and whether the city can/should create amenities just for the vehicles, according to a city news release.

Milton City Council in summer 2020 adopted an ordinance allowing for “personal transportation vehicles” like golf carts to be driven on city streets, according to previous reporting. Other cities — including Alpharetta, Avondale Estates and Canton — have also explored the topic.

The golf carts are defined as vehicles with at least four wheels that top out at 20 miles per hour and are not heavier than 1,375 pounds empty. The news release was sure to note that this doesn’t apply to power wheelchairs and all-terrain vehicles.

ExploreMilton firefighters move back into station after mold sickened staff

State law requires operators to have a valid driver’s license to operate a golf cart on a public road.

Georgia law also prohibits driving golf carts on state routes, which includes the popular Birmingham Highway and Crabapple Road that includes Ga. 372. However, Milton is looking to apply to the State and ask for crossings — but the city must first create a plan for the vehicles, and this survey is a part of that process.

Officials are looking to do the following: see which streets are suitable for golf carts, recommend parking, suggest ideal crossing sites, develop a strategy for road signs and explore the prospect of golf carts sharing multi-use paths with pedestrians and bicyclists.

Anyone with engineering questions can email the project manager Robert Dell-Ross at Robert.Dell-Ross@cityofmiltonga.us, and anyone with law enforcement questions can email the police department at PDInfo@cityofmiltonga.us.

caption arrowCaption
South Carolina Woman Stunned After Finding Large Snake in Golf Cart

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Voices of King’ podcast debuts in Unapologetically ATL newsletter
2h ago
Atlanta investigating two employees over alleged ties to bribery case
4h ago
Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated March 23)
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top