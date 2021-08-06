Avondale Estates reminds residents of motorized cart laws

Using a golf cart or other low speed motorized carts can be a fun and easy way to get around the City of Avondale Estates streets south of North Avondale Road. The State of Georgia and the City of Avondale Estates have implemented laws and ordinances to make sure it remains a safe alternative for people to enjoy, according to a press release.
Here are a few reminders:
- In Georgia, you must have a valid driver’s license or permit in order to drive a golf cart alone. Anyone who is above the age of 12 can operate a golf cart as long as they are accompanied by a licensed driver who is an adult (18 years or older).
- Georgia law also requires golf carts have braking systems, a reverse warning device, tail lights, a horn and hip restraints (see the golf cart check list).
- All operators of motorized carts shall abide by all traffic laws, including signaling for turns, stopping at stop signs, etc.
- Maximum occupancy is one person (regardless of age) per designated seat.
- All occupants must remain seated with all limbs and body parts within the cart while it is in motion.
- Motorized carts are permitted on streets that are part of the City street system that are used by other vehicles but not on state highways (Highway 278/N. Avondale Road).
- Golf carts and motorized carts are not allowed to cross HWY 278 (North Avondale/ East College).
- Racing or reckless/aggressive driving is prohibited.
- Golf carts and other motorized carts cannot be parked in greenspaces, City right of way (except streets), sidewalks, parks, playgrounds, or in front yards.
A detailed list of all of the motorized cart ordinance can be found on the City’s website at library.municode.com/ga/avondale_estates/codes/code_of_ordinances
