Golf cart district proposed for Canton

The River Green Community Association seeks to be designated a personal transportation vehicle district. Comments can be submitted by email to comments@cantonga.gov.

PTVs are defined by Canton city ordinance as electric and gasoline-powered pleasure carts, commonly referred to as golf carts, not capable of exceeding 20 mph, with such safety equipment as head and tail lights, reflectors, brakes and a rear-view mirror. An operator must have a valid driver’s license.