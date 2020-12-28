X

Golf cart district proposed for Canton

"Personal transportation vehicles," commonly known as golf carts, would be permitted on certain streets of the River Green Community Association in Canton if the city grants the association's request to be designated a PTV district. AJC FILE
"Personal transportation vehicles," commonly known as golf carts, would be permitted on certain streets of the River Green Community Association in Canton if the city grants the association's request to be designated a PTV district. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 57 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Canton has announced a 30-day comment period beginning Monday, Jan. 4, on a homeowners association’s request to have golf carts allowed on certain of its streets.

The River Green Community Association seeks to be designated a personal transportation vehicle district. Comments can be submitted by email to comments@cantonga.gov.

PTVs are defined by Canton city ordinance as electric and gasoline-powered pleasure carts, commonly referred to as golf carts, not capable of exceeding 20 mph, with such safety equipment as head and tail lights, reflectors, brakes and a rear-view mirror. An operator must have a valid driver’s license.

The community association asks that its PTV district include River Green Avenue, River Bend Way, and connected streets, with certain streets excluded.

The City Council has scheuled a public hearing on the proposal for 6 p.m., Feb. 4. Information: https://bit.ly/2WBvFvm

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.