Golf cart district proposed for Canton

Canton has announced a 30-day comment period beginning Monday, Jan. 4, on a homeowners association’s request to have golf carts allowed on certain of its streets.
The River Green Community Association seeks to be designated a personal transportation vehicle district. Comments can be submitted by email to comments@cantonga.gov.
PTVs are defined by Canton city ordinance as electric and gasoline-powered pleasure carts, commonly referred to as golf carts, not capable of exceeding 20 mph, with such safety equipment as head and tail lights, reflectors, brakes and a rear-view mirror. An operator must have a valid driver’s license.
The community association asks that its PTV district include River Green Avenue, River Bend Way, and connected streets, with certain streets excluded.
The City Council has scheuled a public hearing on the proposal for 6 p.m., Feb. 4. Information: https://bit.ly/2WBvFvm