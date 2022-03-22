Milton firefighters move back into station after mold sickened staff

A group of Milton firefighters returned Monday to their fire station after being displaced for months by a mold issue that sickened multiple staff members.
Milton’s Station 41, at 12670 Arnold Mill Road, closed in November after an air quality assessment found high levels of mold in the bunk room and common areas. Firefighters had “moderate reactions,” according to a new release from the city.
Firefighters and equipment went to a Roswell’s fire station 6 off Cox Road about 1.5 miles away from the Milton station so response times could stay relatively the same.
“Firefighters always look out for others, and we’re extremely grateful that our friends in Roswell so generously helped out our firefighters and, in so doing, the Milton community,” Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said in the news release.
The Milton City Council voted Jan. 3 to sign a contract with Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. for mold remediation at the fire station, according to meeting minutes.
The station received a new HVAC system along with a fresh coat of pain and new lockers, according to the news release.
