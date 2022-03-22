ajc logo
Milton firefighters move back into station after mold sickened staff

Milton Fire Station 41 was temporarily shut down Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 due to black mold. (Courtesy the city of Milton)

Milton Fire Station 41 was temporarily shut down Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 due to black mold. (Courtesy the city of Milton)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A group of Milton firefighters returned Monday to their fire station after being displaced for months by a mold issue that sickened multiple staff members.

Milton’s Station 41, at 12670 Arnold Mill Road, closed in November after an air quality assessment found high levels of mold in the bunk room and common areas. Firefighters had “moderate reactions,” according to a new release from the city.

Firefighters and equipment went to a Roswell’s fire station 6 off Cox Road about 1.5 miles away from the Milton station so response times could stay relatively the same.

ExploreMold closes Milton fire station, staff report ‘moderate reactions’

“Firefighters always look out for others, and we’re extremely grateful that our friends in Roswell so generously helped out our firefighters and, in so doing, the Milton community,” Milton Mayor Peyton Jamison said in the news release.

The Milton City Council voted Jan. 3 to sign a contract with Southeast Restoration Group of Georgia, Inc. for mold remediation at the fire station, according to meeting minutes.

The station received a new HVAC system along with a fresh coat of pain and new lockers, according to the news release.

Milton firefighters get sick from black mold in fire station

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

