Midtown readies for its closeup as Apple TV+ series films at High Museum

Roughly 200 people, including cast and crew, are expected to be on site this week.

The permit does not disclose whether any celebrities will be in Midtown, but “Cape Fear” stars Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem and Amy Adams. Martin Scorsese, who directed the 1991 film version of “Cape Fear,” and Steven Spielberg, an executive producer for that movie, serve as executive producers of the Apple series, filmed mostly at Assembly Studios in Doraville.

Several Midtown streets will partially close to accommodate the production. From Monday through Saturday, the closures include one lane on 16th Street between Arts Center Way and Peachtree Street and one lane on Arts Center Way between 15th Street and West Peachtree Street.

From Wednesday to Saturday, one lane of 15th Street between Peachtree Street and Arts Center Way also will close.

Atlanta police will help motorists navigate the lane closures, according to the permit.

The High Museum will remain open to the public, a spokesperson said, but the entrance will shift to the Stent Family Wing doors at the top of the ramp off Peachtree Street.

This isn’t the High’s first starring role. Several movies and TV shows have filmed at the museum through the years, including Marvel’s “Black Panther” and exterior and some interior shots for the Fox medical drama “The Resident.”

The cast and crew of “Cape Fear” will use a “similar footprint” to the spaces used by “The Resident” a few years ago, said Leshaun Cook, the production manager for the Atlanta mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

“They won’t have any full street closures, but they’re going to take some parking lanes around the museum,” Cook said.

“Cape Fear” follows a married couple — including wife, Anna, played by Adams — whose lives are turned upside down when a notorious killer from their past, played by Bardem, gets out of prison.

Apple TV+ describes the show as “a tense, Hitchcockian thriller and an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century,” according to a press release.

Production is scheduled to run from April 30 through Oct. 15. An official release date has not been announced, but The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported that the show likely won’t air on the streaming service until 2026.