As its first endeavor the Project will provide foundational support for “Viktor&Rolf. Fashion Statements,” a retrospective exhibit featuring fashion by Dutch couture designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, which is slated to run at the High Museum from Oct. 10, 2025 until Feb. 8, 2026.

Horsting and Snoeren are known for blurring the boundaries between haute couture and art by creating unconventional fashion designs. Their avant-garde creations have been embraced by artists including Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tilda Swinton. The High will be the only venue in the nation to host the exhibition, which is the first retrospective of the designers’ work. It was originally curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot and the Kunsthalle München in Munich, Germany where it debuted in February 2024.

The funds provided by Amos will also allow the High Museum to launch a hiring search for a new staff curator responsible specifically for expanding the museum’s fashion efforts, including curating exhibitions, developing public fashion programs and granting design scholarships.

“The High Museum has been a source of wonder and inspiration for me for so many years,” said Amos in a press release. “ … This opportunity to showcase fashion as a true art form inside one of the nation’s premier museums is a dream come true.”

In the past 10 years, High Museum hosted three major fashion exhibitions including “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” (November 2015-May 2016), “The Rise of Sneaker Culture” (June-August 2016) and “Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’” (November 2019-March 2020).

High Museum of Art director Rand Suffolk said Amos has recognized the museum’s place in elevating the art of fashion.

“Lauren is among our most engaged supporters as both a donor and board member, and we’re delighted to see that engagement evolve with The Lauren Amos Fashion Project,” Suffolk said in a press release. “We are so grateful to Lauren for her vision and look forward to bringing exquisite examples of creativity, extraordinary craft and innovation to the city of Atlanta.”

High Museum of Art’s programming will add another fashion asset to Atlanta’s Midtown district, which also boasts SCAD Museum of Fashion just a few blocks away at 1600 Peachtree St.