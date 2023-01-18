ajc logo
Is this the final season for Fox’s ‘The Resident’?

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
All signs point to the Atlanta-based medical drama having ended its six-year run this week.

One of the longer-lasting broadcast TV shows shot in Atlanta, Fox’s “The Resident,” ended its sixth season on Tuesdays after a shortened 13-episode run.

By all indications, this may be the final season for the medical drama set in Atlanta at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The exteriors and parts of the interior of the hospital have been shot at the High Museum in Midtown. Interiors were shot largely in a studio in Conyers.

The episode indeed felt like a series finale. As described in Deadline.com, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) declared his love for Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) came clean about his drug addiction and kept his job at Chastain Memorial after saving young Sammie, the granddaughter of Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who has M.S. and can’t go on being a surgeon.

Dr. Devi (Anuja Joshi) cured Governor Betz (Stephen Culp) of a bad heart, which helped the hospital keep full funding. Devi took over for Bell as the hospital’s attending physician.

The sixth season renewal was a toss-up and cleared at the very last second this past spring, according to Deadline.com.

The show’s possible ending coincided on the same night with fellow medical drama, NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” which aired its series finale after five seasons.

