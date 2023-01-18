Is this the final season for Fox’s ‘The Resident’?

By all indications, this may be the final season for the medical drama set in Atlanta at the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The exteriors and parts of the interior of the hospital have been shot at the High Museum in Midtown. Interiors were shot largely in a studio in Conyers.

The episode indeed felt like a series finale. As described in Deadline.com, Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) declared his love for Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas). Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) came clean about his drug addiction and kept his job at Chastain Memorial after saving young Sammie, the granddaughter of Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood), who has M.S. and can’t go on being a surgeon.