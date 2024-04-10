Metro Atlanta

Michael T. Price sworn in Monday as Henry County’s newest commissioner

Michael T. Price has joined the Henry County Commission as its newest member.

32 minutes ago

Michael T. Price was sworn in Monday as the newest member on the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

Price will represent the county’s fourth district, replacing Commissioner Vivian Thomas, who stepped down from the seat to run for commission chairwoman in the upcoming primary.

“This is truly an honor and privilege, and I am committed to making Henry County a great place to live for our residents,” Price said during the ceremony, which was attended by his wife, family and friends.

Price was among a list of candidates submitted by the Henry County Democratic Party to fill Thomas’s seat. The board unanimously selected Price during a special called meting on March 28.

A native of Henry, Price is a senior pastor of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Locust Grove.

