Metro Atlanta has the nation’s highest ATM fees, Bankrate says

Area has sixth-highest overdraft fees
Metro Atlanta’s average fees for use of automated teller machines are the highest in the nation, according to a survey by Bankrate.

Customers using out-of-network banks in the region pay an average of $5.33 for the privilege, according to the consumer finance company, which tracks lending habits across the country.

“You’ll typically pay two fees,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. “One to the ATM owner and another to your own bank.”

Like a lot of other prices, ATM fees have seen inflation over the years. The national average for out-of-network ATM fees is $4.77, compared to $2.28 a quarter-century ago.

Average fees have risen four years in a row, and are now higher than they’ve been in the 26 years that Bankrate has been keeping track.

The lowest ATM fees were in the Baltimore area, which averaged $4.52 per transaction.

Bankrate said some other bank-related fees have also climbed. For example, the penalty for an overdraft, a fee charged by the vast majority of banks, last year was $26.61. Since then, it has risen to an average of $27.08.

Metro Atlanta’s average overdraft fee is $29.05, making it the sixth-highest among the 25 metros surveyed by Bankrate.

Monthly service fees are often also charged for interest-earning checking accounts unless the customer maintains a high balance. The average minimum balance required to waive such a fee is now $10,210 — a record high, according to Bankrate.

With so many transactions now done electronically or via credit cards, ATMs are in somewhat less demand, but cash is still sometimes a necessity.

Generally, a consumer can avoid fees by using an ATM that is part of his or her bank’s network, according to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. Another way to obtain cash without needing an ATM is to use a debit card and get cash back.

Metros with the highest ATM fees

Atlanta: $5.33

San Diego: $5.22

Phoenix: $5.22

Detroit: $5.18

Cleveland: $5.10

Pittsburgh: $4.98

Tampa: $4.97

Milwaukee: $4.88

Houston: $4.86

San Francisco: $4.83

Source: Bankrate

