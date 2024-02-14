Metro Atlanta expected to grow to nearly 8 million residents by 2050

And all of this will take place despite dwindling fertility rates and a brief slowdown of transplants moving to Atlanta amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a lot can change before 2050 and no one’s crystal ball is perfect, the impact of housing and infrastructure policy can take decades to bear fruit. These long-term projections are critical data that will guide government leaders on how to prepare for this potential influx of new residents and to create communities ready to handle that growth.

“Metro Atlanta’s continued prosperity is not a given,” said Anna Roach, executive director and CEO of the ARC, which is a regional planning agency. “We must keep investing in our infrastructure and in our people to build a successful future. Our peer regions aren’t sitting still, and neither can we.”

The projected growth hinges on Georgia’s booming economy. The ARC forecasts that metro Atlanta will add 856,000 jobs by 2050, creating career opportunities that keep young Georgians near home and attracts workers to migrate from across the country and world.

Fulton County is forecast to remain the state’s most populous with more than 1.3 million residents. But a second — Gwinnett — will soon join the seven-figure club and is expected to have 1.2 million by 2050. The fastest-growing counties are all on the edges of the metro, led by Forsyth County, which is expected to increase its population by 79%.

The ARC releases these projections roughly every four years to inform its transportation and infrastructure investment recommendations under what’s called the Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The ARC board approved the latest iteration of that plan Wednesday, estimating that $168 billion of infrastructure projects are needed across metro Atlanta to facilitate the expected growth.

Mike Carnathan, the ARC’s managing director of research and analytics, said these are trends that can’t be ignored. Atlanta’s existing challenges — a shortage of housing, infamously clogged roads and a tight employment market — won’t stop the coming growth, and leaving those issues unchecked will only exacerbate those problems as the region’s population swells by 1.8 million people.

“The simple fact of the matter is that we’re not full,” he said. “There’s still plenty of ways that we can grow.”

