The project as proposed would be built across four phases, fully completed in 2033.

“I could not be more thrilled to take this giant step forward to bring this vision and dream to live for this community,” Krause said in a news release. He went on to say that his family and development team want to create “a gathering place that will cater to diverse interests and provide an unparalleled world-class experience for all.”

Krause and his partners do not yet have an NHL franchise. If the NHL expands or relocates teams, other cities in the running could include Houston and Salt Lake City.

Multiple contingencies are required to make the project financially viable, according to an Ernst & Young analysis. The county would need to chip in $350 million to construct the arena, splitting the costs with the development team. The county also offered $40 million to build one of the project’s parking decks.

The county also has multiple policy hurdles it would need to clear, needing both voters and the General Assembly to get on board. The county needs to establish an arena authority and increase its hotel-motel tax collections to 8% from 5%, both of which need to go through the Gold Dome. A majority of voters would also have to decide to grant the county certain redevelopment powers through a referendum.

Experts who analyze stadium and arena deals generally find that they do not live up to the economic and job-creation promises made to win public funding.

“It makes absolutely zero sense,” said J.C. Bradbury, an economist at Kennesaw State University, who has studied stadium deals. “It’s hard to imagine something more fiscally irresponsible than this. Sports arenas are consistently bad public investments in producing returns (for the taxpayer).”

