Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host mega-site, can test 2K for COVID-19 a day

Registered nurse Kelli Clayton administers a COVID-19 vaccine during an event Saturday morning, Jan. 16, 2021, for Fulton County School employees and their spouses who are 65 and older at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Fulton County on Friday will be home to a COVID-19 testing mega-site with a daily capacity of 2,000 people.

Georgia Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the site will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium was home to a massive site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that administered 300,000 doses the first half of last year.

The drive-up site will be located at the Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way.

This new operation will be open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. These PCR tests are free to all Georgians, but insurance will be billed if available.

State officials last week announced two more mega-sites in the metro area: one at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1) at 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta and another at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

These new sites come as the shortage of access to at-home tests continues and the omicron variant spreads.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at https://viralsolutionsga.com/register.

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

Investigations
