Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host mega-site, can test 2K for COVID-19 a day

Fulton County on Friday will be home to a COVID-19 testing mega-site with a daily capacity of 2,000 people.
Georgia Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the site will be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The stadium was home to a massive site supplied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that administered 300,000 doses the first half of last year.
The drive-up site will be located at the Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way.
This new operation will be open every day except Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice. These PCR tests are free to all Georgians, but insurance will be billed if available.
State officials last week announced two more mega-sites in the metro area: one at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1) at 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta and another at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.
These new sites come as the shortage of access to at-home tests continues and the omicron variant spreads.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made online at https://viralsolutionsga.com/register.
