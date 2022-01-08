Hamburger icon
COVID mega-testing sites open in Cobb, DeKalb

COVID-19
By AJC staff reports
1 hour ago

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Friday night that two metro COVID-19 mega-testing sites are opening.

A Cobb County site is at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1) at 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.

A DeKalb County site is at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.

Georgia continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, particularly in metro Atlanta, as the omicron variant spreads across the state. Amid the climb, Georgia National Guard troops expect to deploy to assist testing centers as well as hospitals.

For the two new mega-testing sites, hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The sites close from 12:30 to 1 p.m. each day for a lunch break.

Appointments are required to be tested. To register online and to make an appointment, go to https://patientportal.advancedmd.com/146518/onlinescheduling/existing.

DPH said specimen collection is handled by medical staff using a nasal swab and that individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their test. While COVID testing is free to all Georgians, insurance will be billed if it is available. Additional information about the test sites and driving directions can be found at https://viralsolutionsga.com/.

The two mega-testing sites are partnerships between the state health agency, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is providing security and traffic control.

DPH said discussions are underway for possibly more such sites in Georgia.

To find vaccination locations in the state, visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.

About the Author

AJC staff reports
