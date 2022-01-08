COVID mega-testing sites open in Cobb, DeKalb

Appointments are required to be tested. To register online and to make an appointment, go to https://patientportal.advancedmd.com/146518/onlinescheduling/existing.

DPH said specimen collection is handled by medical staff using a nasal swab and that individuals will be provided information on how to receive the results of their test. While COVID testing is free to all Georgians, insurance will be billed if it is available. Additional information about the test sites and driving directions can be found at https://viralsolutionsga.com/.

The two mega-testing sites are partnerships between the state health agency, the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is providing security and traffic control.

DPH said discussions are underway for possibly more such sites in Georgia.

To find vaccination locations in the state, visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.