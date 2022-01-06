Men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder to be sentenced Friday

A sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole is hardly a consolation. Such a sentence would make them eligible to be released only after they served a minimum of 30 years behind bars. Travis McMichael is 35 years old, his father is 66 and Bryan is 52.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after the white men chased him through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick for about five minutes. The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home under construction and were trying to make a citizen’s arrest, though there is no evidence the 25-year-old ever stole anything from the unsecured house.

Arbery was unarmed when the three men chased him through their subdivision in pickup trucks, and was killed by Travis McMichael during a struggle over the 12-gauge shotgun in the road.

Caption Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased through a Glynn County subdivision by three white men in pickup trucks. Caption Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23, 2020, after being chased through a Glynn County subdivision by three white men in pickup trucks.

The murder sparked condemnations of what many saw as racist vigilantism, and led to two changes in state law. Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law was largely repealed as a result of Arbery’s killing, and the General Assembly passed a hate-crimes statute enhancing the sentences of those who commit crimes against certain people based on bias. (Because the hate crimes law was enacted after Arbery’s killing, the McMichaels and Bryan were ineligible to be charged with it).

Lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, who became a favorite of Arbery’s family and their supporters for her handling of the trial, said the killing highlighted the need to reform Georgia’s outdated citizen’s arrest law.

“It needed to be changed,” she said. “I don’t think it got enough attention previously that it needed to be reformed, that it needed to be looked at and redone. I think this case did point out to everyone that, ‘Hey, we need to take a look at this law on the books that’s so poorly worded.’”

Few people in Glynn County doubted that race played a role in the deadly shooting, but Cobb County prosecutors assigned to the case avoided making that the central theme of last year’s trial.

“The one thing I didn’t want to do was make this an us-versus-them-type trial,” Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. said Wednesday. “I wanted this to be wrong versus right, and that’s what we focused on.”

Bryan jumped in his own truck that Sunday afternoon after seeing Arbery run past his home with the father and son in pursuit. Prosecutors said he prevented Arbery from escaping the neighborhood by repeatedly cutting him off.

His shaky cellphone footage of Arbery being shot and then falling dead in the street shocked the nation and sparked a wave of demonstrations in Glynn County when it was made public more than two months later. Police were shown the footage at the scene, but no arrests were made until the GBI took over the case in May 2020.

Bryan’s cellphone footage proved to be the key piece of evidence in the weeks-long trial, which ended Nov. 24 when a nearly all-white jury found the men guilty of murder.

Dunikoski said her team set out to get justice for Arbery’s family and decided to let the facts of the case speak for themselves.

“Everyone could have been green and what they did was still wrong,” she said of her team’s decision not to emphasize race. “We had Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael’s actions on video. We knew exactly what they had done, so there was no need for the state to try and prove to the jury what was going through their minds at the time.”

In 2020, Dunikoski said prosecutors examined the evidence of racial bias and discussed how such evidence may have been perceived by a jury.

“When it came right down to it, we just looked at the facts and then looked at the law,” she said. “The law was on our side. The fact is, the video spoke for itself. Just take one look at the video and you know exactly what’s going on.”

Bryan and the McMichaels also face federal hate crimes charges in a separate trial set to begin next month.

For that case, about 1,000 prospective jurors will be summoned from the entire Southern District of Georgia, a federal jurisdiction comprised of 43 counties. Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys sought to expand the pool of potential jurors, citing pretrial publicity and the recently televised murder trial.

Jury selection in the state case took nearly three weeks, mainly because so many people had already made up their minds about the defendants.

Dunikoski knew it would be tough finding an impartial jury in a town where so many residents were familiar with the case. Although she assumed public opinion would be more evenly split, most of those excused from jury selection said they believed Arbery’s killing was wrong.

The federal hate crimes indictment alleges the McMichaels and Bryan used force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race. It also accuses the defendants of trying to kidnap Arbery while he ran through their subdivision. The maximum penalty for the hate crimes charges is life in prison.

In pretrial hearings for last year’s case, prosecutors noted the three men sent racially inflammatory texts and posted bigoted links on social media. In an interview with the GBI, Bryan told agents that Travis McMichael said, “(Expletive) n-word,” as he stood over the dying Arbery in the street.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, said he looked forward to his client being “vindicated” on appeal.

“We want justice for Roddie Bryan,” said Gough. “That will have to come on appeal, but the sentencing is the next stage in that process.”

Broady said while Arbery’s killing could have happened anywhere in the U.S., it shined an unwanted spotlight on Glynn County and highlighted the South’s racist past.

Caption Demonstrators in Brunswick took the streets after cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was made public in May 2020. Credit: John Bazemore, AP Caption Demonstrators in Brunswick took the streets after cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's shooting was made public in May 2020. Credit: John Bazemore, AP Credit: John Bazemore, AP

“They wanted the world to know that this was not who they were,” he said of the port city.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse. Jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial is set to begin Feb 7.