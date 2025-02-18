Why hasn’t Five Points renovation started? Neither MARTA nor the city can say

Asked about the construction status on Monday, a MARTA spokesperson said they don’t have permit approval from the city.

“MARTA is continuing to work with the city of Atlanta on approval of various permits for the Five Points street-level work to begin,” spokesperson Stephany Fisher said, adding that MARTA is providing information to city officials as requested.

The reason for the holdup is unclear. Michael Smith, the press secretary for Mayor Andre Dickens, said the city is waiting on MARTA. He did not address a request seeking the mayor’s reaction to the continued delays.

Smith said MARTA filed a demolition permit on Jan. 24 and the city asked the transit agency to make revisions on Feb. 12.

“The revision to the plan review is the only outstanding review pending approval for the issuance of the permit,” Smith said in an email.

Smith declined to address an earlier demolition permit request MARTA filed in November, referring questions to the planning department “so I’m not the go-between.” Planning department officials did not immediately respond.

According to the city’s permitting website, MARTA first sought a demolition permit for the project in November. It’s listed as having been denied by the city a day after submission. MARTA then filed a second request in January.

Station access during construction wasn’t the only concern raised by city officials ahead of the planned start date. Last year, City Council members criticized the new station design as “underwhelming” and said it isn’t pedestrian-friendly.

A concrete canopy covers the station plaza currently. MARTA’s plans call for replacing the canopy with a translucent roof, as well as adding street-level bus bays.

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

The Five Points renovation is one of several projects MARTA prioritized for funding with the proceeds of a half-penny sales tax approved by Atlanta voters in 2016.

There’s no agreement between the city and MARTA as to what projects are on the priority list, an audit into “More MARTA” last year found. Four infill stations announced by Dickens last year aren’t on the priority list and auditors said it’s not clear how they fit into the spending schedule.

City leaders previously floated the idea of scaling back the Five Points project and using that money elsewhere.

The project was estimated at $230 million — with $13.8 million in state funding and $25 million currently covered by a federal grant. That federal funding now hangs in the balance: MARTA officials cautioned last week that existing grants are at risk if the Trump administration were to rescind those that don’t align with its priorities.

Of particular concern are grants for projects focused on equity and climate change, which the Federal Department of Transportation has said will not be a priority. The Five Points grant comes from a program focused on sustainability and equity.

MARTA plans to use local funding to support its top priorities if grants evaporate, which could invigorate debate over the Five Points project.

The project’s total costs — and the resulting local share — are expected to exceed that initial estimate due to inflation. MARTA said previously it was subject to a $10,000 per-day delay fee from the contractors, but Fisher said this week the agency hasn’t incurred any fees because contractors have been able to work on other parts of the project.

Construction is expected to take four years once MARTA breaks ground.

Separately, renovation work below ground is continuing at the station as part of MARTA’s systemwide station rehabilitation program. Work at Five Points began in 2022 and involves new wall tiles, lighting and signage. MARTA is also restoring the historic Eiseman Facade visible from the platforms.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA plans to close the north-south center platform to replace brick tiles at Five Points station for about two months starting this coming Saturday.

The plan is to replace the tiles with large pavers that MARTA says will be longer-lasting and easier to clean. The same pavers were used at renovations at the Airport and Brookhaven stations last year and have been installed elsewhere at Five Points.

While the center platform is closed, riders will have to board and exit from the outer platforms. Delays are expected on some weekends due to single-tracking.