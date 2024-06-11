Breaking: Suspect in custody after chase in Gwinnett transit bus
Commuters appear to favor MARTA renovation at Five Points, worry about timeline

MARTA is planning a $230 million renovation of the Five Points station, including replacing the station’s concrete canopy with a translucent roof for protection and sunlight.

MARTA is planning a $230 million renovation of the Five Points station, including replacing the station’s concrete canopy with a translucent roof for protection and sunlight.
19 minutes ago

As MARTA proceeds with its plans to renovate the Five Points station despite Mayor Andre Dickens’ call for postponement, commuters remain optimistic.

Dickens asked MARTA to halt the four-year project after a preliminary audit found MARTA owes at least $70 million to its Atlanta expansion fund. However, MARTA estimates it owes closer to $9 million.

The transit agency plans to replace the station’s concrete canopy with a translucent roof for protection and sunlight. The plan also would add green space and include a central bus hub.

In preparation for the $230 million renovation, the Five Points bus routes are planned to be rerouted starting on July 6, while pedestrian hub access will close by July 29. Some critics said this could severely disrupt daily commutes.

A.J. Robinson, the president of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, applauds Dickens for his call to pause the plan.

“I take this decision to ignore the mayor’s request as unresponsive to taxpayers. MARTA’s refusal to hold off on closing Five Points for four years underscores MARTA’s lack of accountability to taxpayers and riders,” Robinson said.

Yet, some commuters say the plan is “long overdue.”

“It’ll probably be somewhat of an inconvenience, but it’s worth it,” said lifelong Atlantan Vincent Evans, 57. “You have to think long-term when you’re doing projects like this.”

Aprill Pearson, 57, says she's willing to put up with the inconveniences that will come with renovation of MARTA's Five Points station. “I want it to be renovated; I really do, but it is going to be inconvenient for a lot of people,” Pearson said.

Similarly, another Atlanta native, Aprill Pearson, 57, said she uses MARTA “almost every day.”

The warehouse employee said she relies on MARTA rail lines and buses on her commute but is willing to tolerate the construction inconveniences and get up earlier for an improved transit hub.

“I want it to be renovated; I really do, but it is going to be inconvenient for a lot of people,” Pearson said.

Keith Neal supports renovation the Five Points station but isn't happy with the timeline. "I don't think it should take four years," he said.

Keith Neal, a 59-year-old chef, said he supports the renovation but expects the four-year project to be “a mess” for commuters.

“I don’t think it should take four years,” he said. “That’s a long time to be renovating.”

About the Author

