Commuters appear to favor MARTA renovation at Five Points, worry about timeline

In preparation for the $230 million renovation, the Five Points bus routes are planned to be rerouted starting on July 6, while pedestrian hub access will close by July 29. Some critics said this could severely disrupt daily commutes.

A.J. Robinson, the president of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, applauds Dickens for his call to pause the plan.

“I take this decision to ignore the mayor’s request as unresponsive to taxpayers. MARTA’s refusal to hold off on closing Five Points for four years underscores MARTA’s lack of accountability to taxpayers and riders,” Robinson said.

Yet, some commuters say the plan is “long overdue.”

“It’ll probably be somewhat of an inconvenience, but it’s worth it,” said lifelong Atlantan Vincent Evans, 57. “You have to think long-term when you’re doing projects like this.”

Similarly, another Atlanta native, Aprill Pearson, 57, said she uses MARTA “almost every day.”

The warehouse employee said she relies on MARTA rail lines and buses on her commute but is willing to tolerate the construction inconveniences and get up earlier for an improved transit hub.

“I want it to be renovated; I really do, but it is going to be inconvenient for a lot of people,” Pearson said.

Keith Neal, a 59-year-old chef, said he supports the renovation but expects the four-year project to be “a mess” for commuters.

“I don’t think it should take four years,” he said. “That’s a long time to be renovating.”