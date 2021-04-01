Marietta schools to offer COVID-19 vaccines to students, families

Last weekend, just under 500 vaccinations were family members of employees, the superintendent said.

The district has about 1,400 employees and as of March 4, 8,523 students, Georgia Department of Education records show.

Rivera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the system is prepared to administer 1,100 vaccines to students, parents or guardians on April 16. As of Tuesday, 319 eligible students and their family members have registered for the upcoming event. The superintendent said he hopes the team can give out 200 vaccines an hour.

“We’ve taken a very simple approach that if yow want it, we are here to help and if you don’t want it, that’s fine, too,” he said.

For families who want more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, the district will host a virtual town hall 8-9 p.m. April 12 with public health experts from Cobb and Douglas counties.