Marietta approves plan to reopen some classrooms after Labor Day

Explore Cherokee closes high school after district reports 900 in quarantine

“I don’t want crowded hallways,” he said. “I don’t want that picture (to happen) in Marietta.”

Rivera is referring to the infamous photo taken last week at North Paulding High School where students, most of whom weren’t wearing masks, were walking in a crowded hallway. The school moved to virtual learning this week after six students and three staffers were diagnosed with COVID-19. Paulding’s school officials plan to allow students to return on Wednesday after the buildings have been cleaned.

If COVID-19 case numbers decline in Cobb, subsequent phases would allow the older students to return to their campuses two days a week. The final phase, which would see the return of all students to the classroom five days a week, would only happen if community transmission is within Cobb & Douglas Public Health guidance of 6 to 100 cases per 100,000 people. The current number of cases per 100,000 people is 405, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

As of Tuesday, Cobb County had 14,006 confirmed coronavirus cases, 323 deaths and 1,416 hospitalizations, the state health department reports.

Marietta City Schools, which has just under 8,900 students, began the school year with virtual classes on Aug. 4. The system’s unveiling of its school reopening plan came a week after Cobb County schools released its own proposal to do a phased approach back to in-person classes. It also follows news of COVID-19 cases cropping up in Cherokee and Paulding County schools, which both opened for virtual and in-person classes last week without a mandate for students to wear masks.

The Cherokee County School District on Tuesday had more than 900 students and staff were quarantined and closed Etowah High School until Aug. 31 after the number of positive cases rose to 14. Results for another 15 students were pending.

The school drew national attention last week after scores of students without masks were pictured shoulder to shoulder in a group photo on the first day of the fall semester.

Like Cobb County News Now on Facebook | Follow on Twitter