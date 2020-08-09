X

9 cases of COVID-19 reported at North Paulding High School

In this photo provided by student Hannah Watters, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn't requiring it. (Hannah Watters via AP)
In this photo provided by student Hannah Watters, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn't requiring it. (Hannah Watters via AP)

Credit: Hannah Watters

Credit: Hannah Watters

Education | 36 minutes ago
By Ty Tagami, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Paulding County high school that became infamous for hallways crowded with unmasked students reported a half dozen students and three staffers in the school with COVID-19, the school district told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Saturday.

“At this time, we know there were six students and three staff members who were in school for at least some time last week who have since reported to us that they have tested positive,” says a letter from North Paulding High School Principal Gabe Carmona to parents Saturday. A spokesman for the Paulding County School District gave a copy of the letter to the AJC.

North Paulding High and its school district, which began the school year Monday, made national news this week after images of the crowded hallways went viral after being posted to social media.

The school district suspended two students who posted the photos leading to a national outcry from critics saying school leaders were trying to silence the students. After the pushback, the district relented and lifted the suspensions on Friday.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.