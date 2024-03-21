Man sought in alleged $200K real estate scam in Gwinnett

A man is on the run after Gwinnett County police say he allegedly scammed two people out of $200,000 earlier this year.
The victims told police in January they were led to believe they were buying property in Ellenwood from a Facebook Marketplace ad. Both victims said they were told to wire more than $100,000 to an Atlanta law group, according to authorities.
The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jaylen Anderson, claimed to represent the group, officials said. However, when the two victims arrived at the law office on their closing dates, they said they realized they’d been scammed.
Detectives are asking the public for help locating the suspect in a $200,000 real estate scam.— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 20, 2024
Jaylen Anderson is charged with four counts of Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Records and Reports of Currency Transactions.
Click for more: https://t.co/H0uX67PUb7 pic.twitter.com/8g1F4lLEZ0
After a lengthy investigation, detectives identified Anderson, of Fairburn, as the suspect. He faces four counts of theft by deception and identity theft, as well as a violation of the records and reports of currency transactions law, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
About the Author