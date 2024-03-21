Man sought in alleged $200K real estate scam in Gwinnett

A man is on the run after Gwinnett County police say he allegedly scammed two people out of $200,000 earlier this year.

The victims told police in January they were led to believe they were buying property in Ellenwood from a Facebook Marketplace ad. Both victims said they were told to wire more than $100,000 to an Atlanta law group, according to authorities.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jaylen Anderson, claimed to represent the group, officials said. However, when the two victims arrived at the law office on their closing dates, they said they realized they’d been scammed.