BreakingNews
BREAKING | 2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
Metro Atlanta

Man sought in alleged $200K real estate scam in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they believe scammed two people out of $200,000 in a real estate scheme.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they believe scammed two people out of $200,000 in a real estate scheme.
By
1 minute ago

A man is on the run after Gwinnett County police say he allegedly scammed two people out of $200,000 earlier this year.

The victims told police in January they were led to believe they were buying property in Ellenwood from a Facebook Marketplace ad. Both victims said they were told to wire more than $100,000 to an Atlanta law group, according to authorities.

The suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Jaylen Anderson, claimed to represent the group, officials said. However, when the two victims arrived at the law office on their closing dates, they said they realized they’d been scammed.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives identified Anderson, of Fairburn, as the suspect. He faces four counts of theft by deception and identity theft, as well as a violation of the records and reports of currency transactions law, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Georgia Senate leaders pass budget for upcoming year with raises for 300,0002h ago

Credit: AJC

BREAKING
2 teen inmates accused of knocking out Georgia deputy, escaping
6m ago

Credit: File photo

Motorcyclist tries to escape troopers with swim in Lake Lanier, GSP says
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia primary does not show increase in African American support for Trump
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb school resource officers make thousands in OT pay, records show
The Latest

Credit: cus

Georgia job growth modest in February; jobless rate at all-time low
No double overtime at Fulton jail, commissioners say
Brand new Fulton animal shelter needs repainting
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many
From the archives: The first Freaknik was a picnic, with music
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta