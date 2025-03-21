Man dies after fall from 19th floor at Atlanta construction site, police say

A man died Thursday after apparently falling from the 19th floor at a construction site in downtown Atlanta, police said.
Atlanta police responded to 327 Mitchell St. at the Centennial Yards development where they found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 20-year-old man’s identity has not been released. Police do not suspect foul play, but the investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Jami Schlicher, a spokesperson for property developer CIM Group, issued a statement acknowledging the death at the site.
“Our heartfelt condolences are with all those who are affected, and everyone on-site fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities as they evaluated this tragic incident,” the statement says.
Neither Schlicher nor Atlanta police would confirm whether the man was a construction worker.
The Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council organized a vigil to honor him Thursday night at the site.
Centennial Yards Co., the subsidiary of developer CIM Group, plans to revitalize the Gulch in downtown Atlanta with the construction of a 5,000-seat arena, a 14-story hotel, two retail and restaurant buildings and a plaza for large gatherings.
The entertainment district within the $5 billion Centennial Yards redevelopment is currently under construction with hopes of being completed before the 2026 World Cup.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law
Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.
Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options
A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.
Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said
A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.