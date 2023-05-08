X

Lynne Anderson returns to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as weekend editor

Credit: Lynne Anderson

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Lynne Anderson, former editor of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Virginia, will join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newsroom as weekend editor.

Anderson will run the news operations on Saturdays and Sundays, and will develop and edit stories from the newsroom’s crime reporting team.

An Atlanta native who grew up in Athens, her first professional byline appeared in The Atlanta Journal. She has covered everything from sports to courts, including health and medicine, growth and development, corrupt officials, shady deals in the thoroughbred breeding industry, obits and editorials.

She also worked on a Pulitzer Prize-nominated series, and the funeral and estate challenges of soul singer James Brown. In recent years, she has focused mainly on health disparities and health equity issues.

Anderson served as communications director for Emory University’s Winship Cancer Institute and for the University of Kentucky’s Kentucky Cancer Program. In New York and Atlanta, she was editor-in-chief of the UPS publication Compass.

A University of Georgia graduate, she also holds a master’s degree in science, health and environmental journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She is the mother of two daughters - a prosecutor and a corporate lawyer.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the leading journalism organization in the Southeast, focuses its reporting staff on local matters and closely monitors state and local governments, the local economy, entertainment and sports.

Its journalists seek to uncover the truth, protect the public’s right to know and hold community leaders accountable for serving the public. Reporters, editors and photographers aggressively document the region’s moments, milestones and people. Every day, whether in print or on its digital and social platforms, the AJC informs and empowers its readers who value credible, in-depth journalism.

The newspaper traces its roots to 1868, the founding date of The Atlanta Constitution. The Atlanta Journal debuted in 1883. The papers have been under common ownership since 1950 and fully merged in 2001. The newspaper is owned by Cox Enterprises, a family-owned company that has been in Atlanta since 1939. While the newspaper is owned by a private company, its news decisions are made by the journalists in the AJC’s newsroom.

About the Author

Todd C. Duncan is the Senior Editor for Recruitment & Staff Development for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
