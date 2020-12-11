Cobb school district cuts magnet program director

The Cobb school district has six magnet programs that accepts applications from students within the system. CCCEPA students take their core classes at Pebblebrook and magnet classes at the Center.

A Cobb County School District spokeswoman said the system is proud of the work Giles and staff are doing with leading the program in the interim.

“Our community is a true partner in this program, and we look forward to parent and community input to find the very best candidate who will be able to keep CCCEPA and Cobb County as a national leader in the performing arts,” she said.

Timmerman’s departure comes five months after dozens of former students accused staff members at the center of bullying and harassment. One former student, 2018 graduate Sydney Rudd, told Channel 2 Action news that alleged abuse at the school included “name calling, body shaming (and) not allowing people to be called by their own names.” She also accused the former director of turning a blind eye to abuse conducted by CCCEPA staff.

The school district launched a human resources investigation once the allegations surfaced, it previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to CCCEPA’s website, the program has 340 students enrolled and 83 graduates in 2020. Since opening in the 1980s, nearly 70 Broadway shows have featured CCCEPA alumni.

Jennifer Wilkes, whose daughter, Jordan, graduated in 2015 from the program, said Timmerman’s work extends beyond Georgia. For example, the director of the musical theater program at Oklahoma City University where her daughter enrolled after high school knew about the CCCEPA’s reputation of producing performers who go on to excel in their careers.

“He made my daughter the performer she is today,” she said.

Wilkes said she’s “disgusted and saddened” by the former director’s departure. She also said she has heard from numerous parents who fear that the program “will never be the same” now that Timmerman is gone.

“He lived for those kids and for everyone involved in that program,” she said.