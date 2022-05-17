Long-stalled revamp of Midtown office tower moving forward under new plans

The committee, which makes formal recommendations to the city on Midtown zoning applications, was supportive of the project and requested more details about the streetlighting plans and plaza design.

It’s not the first time Dewberry has presented plans for the Campanile; the committee also heard details about the expansion in 2018 and 2020.

Since then, the building has become an eyesore as plans lagged, with weeds growing through a chain-link fence, and sheets of protective plastic wrap peeling off the building’s exterior.

Dewberry has been awarded millions of dollars in tax breaks, but the project has hit financial snags. Last year a $186 million loan secured by the Campanile tower was recently sold as “non-performing,” meaning the lender considered the loan in distress. Liens piled up as the project came to a halt. The city of Atlanta filed a complaint labeling the renovation “abandoned.”

John Dewberry, the founder and CEO of the development company, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year that the renovation was on track and that 14th and Peachtree would be “ground zero of Atlanta” once the project is complete.

— J. Scott Trubey contributed to this report.